CARBONDALE, Ill. – Lexi Aranda tallied the lone point for the Cougars in a 4-1 loss to SIU Carbondale.

Aranda improves her singles record during the spring season to 7-2. She took opponent Natasha Tomishima to three sets, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

SIUE falls to 4-5 with the loss, while the Salukis improve to 5-6.

"We play a tough preseason schedule in order to prepare us for conference play," said Head Coach Amanda Pratzel.

Sierra Halverson and Haley Ilcewicz did not finish their matches after SIU Carbondale secured the win, but each was leading before the match score became final.

"We put ourselves in a position to win against a good team but some matches just didn't go our way," said Pratzel.

The Cougars travel to California this weekend for their spring break trip. Their first opponent is Villanova Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m.

