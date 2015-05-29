The Alton Community Service League held its annual installation luncheon meeting recapping the year’s activities and recognizing service hours provided by the members. The annual Silver Bowl Award for the contributing the most hours during the year was presented to Sally Sheahan.

Sally worked for 35 years for the Social Security Administration in the Chicago, San Francisco and St. Louis metro area and was the District Manager at the downtown Alton Social Security office for the last six years of her career was in charge of a service area of 11 counties in West Central Illinois.

Sally retired in 2012 and while taking part in the Bucket Brigade workday that year was invited by then president Dorothy Ridder to join the league. Since Sally wanted to remain active in the community she joined ACSL and began volunteering with the idea of helping people help themselves.

The focus of Sally Sheahan’s volunteerism is as follows:

Project Read at Lewis and Clark Community College , working with adults who want to read and adults who are learning English as a second language.



-OASIS Tutoring at East Elementary and North Elementary in Alton

-WellSpring Resources as a volunteer and board member and Vice resident

-SAK (Serving Area Kids) summer lunch program

-Crocheting hats for Riverbend Headstart and chemocaps and preemie beanies at Alton Memorial Hospital

-Cardinals Care for the St. Louis Cardinals

Sally has also volunteered this past year as Chair of the Ways and Means committee for ACSL and at Main Street United Methodist Church

Sally’s husband Jim of 40 years retired last year from Boeing. She has two children- son Joe is a Navy Lieutenant stationed at Offutt Air Force Base and daughter Katie works as a graphic designer for Boeing headquarters in Chicago.

When Sally is not volunteering she likes to work out at Nautilus or Senior Services Plus doing water aerobics, gold and yoga. She is an avid Cardinal fan but likes baseball in general. Sally just visited ball parks in New York City and Toronto and when she visits Boston in the fall will have seen ball games at all 30 major league baseball parks.

The Alton Community Service League Members join with the greater Alton community in congratulating Sally on winning the Silver Bowl Award and thanking her for a job well done.

