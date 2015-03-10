Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School students in grades 4-8 attended ‘Lewis and Clark”, an educational concert at The Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis. The program followed the amazing adventure of Lewis and Clark through a musical journey from St. Louis, up the Missouri River, across the Rocky Mountains all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Much of the music performed was written especially for the program by Annie Scheumbauer, one of the presenters. This field trip is part of the educational enhancement program offered to the students of Ss. Peter and Paul throughout the year.

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, a Service Oriented faith-based School located in Alton, Illinois, offers classes for Pre-K through 8th grade students. The school’s curriculum is centered on educational excellence - not Common Core. The student experience at Ss. Peter and Paul is rich in constructive offerings such as art classes through Jacoby Arts Center, field trips and competitive inter-area sports.



