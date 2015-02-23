Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, a Service Oriented faith-based School, is hosting an Open-House for the registration of Pre-K through 8th grade students on Saturday February 28 from 10:00am to 12:00pm and Sunday March 1, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

With a student-teacher ratio of 9:1, the School’s curriculum is centered on educational excellence - not Common Core. The student experience at Ss. Peter and Paul is rich in constructive offerings such as art classes through Jacoby Arts Center, competitive inter-area sports and field trips focusing on arts, sciences and faith.

Tuition

One Child: $3,275.00

Two Children: $4,300.00

Three or more Children: $4,500.00

Registration/Technology Fee: $260.00/Child

Each Kindergarten student will receive a $500.00 reduction in tuition.

Assistance: Work Program to help families work toward satisfying tuition expenses.

Financial assistance is available for all our families based on need.

Scholarship

Community Involvement (2) $500.00

Performance in Sciences $500.00

Performance in Arts & Music (2) $500.00

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School also offers pre-K 5-days/week in full or half days.

Ss. Peter and Paul Church dates to 1857 and was Diocese Episcopal See for southern Illinois. Ss. Peter and Paul Church was Diocese Cathedral until 1928 when Episcopal See was transferred to Springfield. Though the seat of the diocese moved from Alton, the church will be forever known as the ‘Old Cathedral’ and Ss. Peter and Paul School will be known as ‘Cathedral’.

Online registration is easy at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School’s website: www.ssppsch.com

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School – 167 years of thoughtful educating.

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School

801 State Street

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-8711

www.ssppsch.com

