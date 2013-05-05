On May 17 and 18, Saints Peter and Paul Grade School will hold its annual Parent-School Association (PSA) fund-raising event the SPRING FLING. With something for everyone, the PSA’s Spring Fling will fill youngsters with joy and adults with the nostalgia of carnivals, garden and block parties and church picnics - all rolled into one!

The ‘Fling’ begins on Friday May 17 at 6:00pm with an adults-only beer tasting (featuring over 70 craft beers – many local to the region). Food (BBQ platters, brats, hot dogs, nachos, snow cones, funnel cakes and more) will be available; music will be provided by the Jay & Waylon Duo who have been known to ‘Rock the Face Off!’ of many a listener.

Saturday May 18 is family day! The Spring Fling opens to the public at 1:00pm and features kids games and inflatables, FredBird, raffles, live music, silent auction, dinner prepared by Black Iron BBQ!

Black Iron is made up of Rob Honke, Billy Stork, Jeremy Wrigley and Bill Ebling. The group likes to eat and likes to compete which is why they cross the mid-west entering contest for the right to be called champions.

2012 was their best year - In July 2012, the team won first place overall in the 25th annual Murphysboro “Praise the Lard” Barbecue contest. Sanctioned by both the Kansas City Barbecue Society and Memphis Barbecue Network, the event included 76 teams from 12 states, 148 judges and prizes totaling $17,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

This award winning team will be cooking chicken, ribs, brisket and pork shoulder on Saturday May 18 starting at 1:00pm.

Saints Peter and Paul (Cathedral) Grade School

801 State Street

Alton, IL 62002

For Spring Fling information call: the school at 618-465-8711

More like this: