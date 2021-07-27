Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation To Ready Readers
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a percentage of their August sales to Ready Readers through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. Ready Readers prepares preschool aged children in low-income communities to become readers by reading to them aloud, providing high-quality books, and offering literacy-related experiences.
"Ready Readers is incredibly grateful to be partnering with Saint Louis Closet Co. as the August Closets for a Cause non-profit,” says Program Director for Ready Readers, Maggie Strube. “Our organization brings the brain-boosting benefits of read-aloud sessions and gift books to preschool children living in low-income communities. Cultivating a strong partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co. will allow us to do even more for the children we serve."
Since 1997, Ready Readers has been benefiting the St. Louis community by helping young children in low-income areas become avid readers and book lovers. Currently, Reader Readers engages in over 9,000 children’s story times, pen pal activities, and other early literacy programming designed to build and strengthen early literacy foundations, engage children invaluable discussion experiences, and develop strong, trusting relationships with trauma-informed adults.
Funds raised through Closets for a Cause will be used to purchase more books, supplies for teachers, children, and classrooms, and resources for parents and caregivers. Ready Readers will be able to distribute these materials to children in schools, early childhood centers, community events, and partnerships with other organizations.
Ready Readers also distributes gently used books to their community. They’re always accepting donations of new and gently used books, especially books geared for children ages 5 and under. More information about donating books to Ready Readers can be found here.
For more information about Ready Readers and their up-coming events please visit https://www.readyreaders.org/. Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $52,127.50 to multiple local nonprofits since 2020. These non-profits include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, DEAF, Inc., Toys for Tots, Pedal the Cause, the APA Adoption Center, Autism Speaks St. Louis, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, Angels’ Arms, and Safe Connections. ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO. Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates. For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
