MAPLEWOOD, MO—Saint Louis Closet Co. plans to donate a portion of their October sales to Artists First through their Closets for a Cause give-back program. Artist’s first is an inclusive Saint Louis non-profit art studio that empowers artists of all abilities. They use creative self-expression to build equity, equality, and empowerment in the Saint Louis region and beyond.

Since its inception in 1991, Saint Louis Closet Co. has given back to its community. However, since the beginning of 2020 and the creation of Closets for a Cause, they have donated to multiple non-profits. Artists First marks the twentieth donation from the Saint Louis Closet Co. family.

“Community partnerships are very important to Artists First,” says Artists First’s Executive Director, Sheila Suderwall. “We are especially thrilled to be partnering with the Saint Louis Closet Co., a fellow Maplewood entity. The donation from Saint Louis Closet Co. will help Artists First further its creative works with individuals with disabilities, veterans, and specifically veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and/or substance abuse, elders with memory loss and their caregivers, disconnected youth, and those experiencing toxic stress.”

The money raised by Closets for a Cause will go directly into Artists First’s art-based programs, which help community members with disabilities, veterans, youth, and elders with memory loss. Financial support enables Artists First to provide a range of professional art supplies, specialized professional staff, and helps Artists First bring underrepresented artists’ works into the community.

For ten years, Artists First has been directly serving 225 individuals a year in addition to a larger audience through community art shows and activities. Through their Open Studio Program, they empower individuals in the vibrant artistic community of the Saint Louis region. Through their art-based community, they advocate for respect for artists of all abilities.

