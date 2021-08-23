MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their September sales to The Bennett Project through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. The Bennet Project offers a variety of programs throughout the St. Louis region to support the families of children with pediatric cancer.

“We are so excited about the partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co. in raising awareness about The Bennett Project! We always say, COVID hasn’t stopped cancer, and our families still need assistance each and every day in the fight for their lives!” said Debbie Schultz, Treasurer for The Bennett Project. “As a 100% volunteer-run organization, any money that is raised through the exciting opportunity will go straight to supporting our programs in the St. Louis area. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so this month we GO GOLD for all our cancer warriors. What a great month to partner with Saint Louis Closet Co!”

The Bennett Project’s mission is to provide support for children with pediatric cancer and their families during and following cancer treatment. Funds raised through Closets for a Cause will go directly toward their programs.

The nonprofit’s programs include:

- Direct financial assistance, primarily through bill payment

- Annual toy and gift card drives for kids undergoing treatment

- Quarterly social events for families

- Birthday club membership for patients and their siblings

Founded in 2019, the volunteer-led organization currently has 61 families, with a total of 200 kids, registered in their program. To support hundreds of additional kids undergoing active treatment, The Bennett Project set up programs at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and the Cardinal Kids Cancer Center at Mercy Children’s Hospital.

For more information about The Bennett Project, please visit https://thebennettproject.org/.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $56,260.72 to multiple local nonprofits since 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, DEAF, Inc., Toys for Tots, Pedal the Cause, the APA Adoption Center, Autism Speaks St. Louis, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, Angels’ Arms, Safe Connections, and The BackStoppers, Inc.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

