Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their July sales to The BackStoppers through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. This nonprofit supports families of fallen heroes such as police officers, firefighters/volunteer firefighters, publicly-funded paramedics, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

“We are very grateful for this support from our friends at Saint Louis Closet Co. Many fundraising events have continued to be halted due to COVID-19, but our mission of serving families of fallen heroes remains active,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director at The BackStoppers. “Support from the community is vital to our mission. Many thanks to Saint Louis Closet Co. for choosing The BackStoppers as a recipient of Closets for a Cause for the month of July!”

The BackStoppers provides ongoing financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty. This support includes paying off all debt, providing health and dental insurance, reimbursing for out-of-pocket medical expenses, covering tuition and educational costs from day care through university, and assisting with miscellaneous extraordinary expenses.

Funds raised through Closets for a Cause will be used to help support all families assisted by the nonprofit. The BackStoppers currently supports 80 families with 70 dependent children. Their coverage area reaches 13 counties in Missouri and five counties in Illinois. Since 1959, they have supported over 170 families.

The BackStoppers also provides roughly $2 million in assistance annually. For more information about The BackStoppers, please visit www.backstoppers.org. Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $49,004.84 to multiple local nonprofits since 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, DEAF, Inc., Toys for Tots, Pedal the Cause, the APA Adoption Center, Autism Speaks St. Louis, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, and Angels’ Arms.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com

