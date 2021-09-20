MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,715.93 to Ready Readers, through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. The money from this donation will enable the organization to purchase and distribute more resources to children in need. Some of these materials include books, supplies for teachers, children, and classrooms, and resources for parents and caregivers.

"Ready Readers is incredibly grateful to be partnering with Saint Louis Closet Co. as the August Closets for a Cause non-profit,” says Program Director, Maggie Strube. “Our organization brings the brain-boosting benefits of read-aloud sessions and gift books to preschool children living in low-income communities. Cultivating a strong partnership with Saint Louis Closet Co. will allow us to do even more for the children we serve."

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated a total of $59,976.65 to non-profits in the St. Louis area since the start of their program, Closets for a Cause, in 2020. Every month a portion of the company’s profits is donated to a worthy cause to help those in need.

Since 1997, Ready Readers has been benefiting the St. Louis community by helping young children in low-income areas become avid readers and book lovers. Currently, Ready Readers engages in over 9,000 children’s storytimes, pen pal activities, and other early literacy programming designed to build and strengthen early literacy foundations, engage children invaluable discussion experiences, and develop strong, trusting relationships with trauma-informed adults.

Ready Readers also distributes gently used books to their community. They’re always accepting donations of new and gently used books, especially books geared for children ages 5 and under. More information about donating books to Ready Readers can be found here.

For more information about Ready Readers and their upcoming events please visit https://www.readyreaders.org/.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

