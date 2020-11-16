MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Mission: St. Louis has received a $3,732.23 donation from Saint Louis Closet Co. through the giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. Funds raised will assist the nonprofit’s workforce and education development programs, Beyond Jobs and Beyond School.

The donation is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout October. So far in 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $25,492.44 to multiple local nonprofits.

Through a variety of ways, Beyond Jobs equips men and women with job training, a community of support, and employment opportunities so they can access livable wage jobs. While only 16% of participants are working when they enter the program, over 60% are employed after two months and more than 73% are employed after five months.

An AmeriCorps program, Beyond School prepares students to enter high school with the social, emotional, and academic tools needed to be successful. Students entering their program are an average of one-and-a-half grade levels behind in reading. Through personalized reading programs, one-on-one tutoring, and a variety of enrichment classes, their students receive relational and academic support after class.

For more information, please visit www.missionstl.org.

Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. November’s selection is DEAF, Inc. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

