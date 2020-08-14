MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. has made a donation of $2,745 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital through Closets for a Cause. The total donation is the direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout July.

So far in 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $15,615 to multiple local nonprofits, which also includes Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, and National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis.

This donation will support the ongoing needs of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for enhancements to programs, innovations in technology, and vital supportive services through their children’s fund. Because of Saint Louis Closet Co., the hospital can provide lifesaving care to all children in need, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

For more information, please visit www.ssmhealth.com/cardinal-glennon.

Each month, a new charity is being selected for this dynamic effort. August’s selection is KidSmart. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

