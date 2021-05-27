MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,289.47 to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. Their donation will help to fund the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts, nationally and locally, and raise awareness surrounding Alzheimer's disease and the association.

This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout April 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $46,031.89 to multiple local nonprofits.

"We are so grateful to Saint Louis Closet Co. for including us in their inspiring initiative to support worthwhile causes in the St. Louis area,” said Brenda Stewart, chief operations and development officer of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter. “The dollars generated through Closets for a Cause will fund programs and services for families living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and also advance critical research to find a cure for this disease.”

Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri provides one-on-one care consultations, family and corporate education, and community outreach. They also provide information that helps families navigate through the progression of their loved one's dementia. Their 24/7 helpline can be reached at 1-800-272-3900. Additionally, information on the disease, local resources, and support services can be found at www.alz.org/greatermissouri.

Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. May’s selection is Angels’ Arms. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.

