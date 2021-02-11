MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,732.25 to Pedal the Cause through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. Funds raised for the nonprofit will help them to sustain operational excellence, support a first-class annual cycling challenge, and maintain an unparalleled customer experience.

This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout January 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $35,696.01 to multiple local nonprofits.

Since 2010, over 25,000 riders, 7,000 volunteers, and more than 350,000 donations have allowed Pedal the Cause to donate over $32 million to fund innovative cancer research. In that time, they have funded 156 unique projects, 122 adult and 34 pediatric. Their donation dollars come with a 7-1 ROI - within five years of investment, for every $1 Pedal the Cause donates to cancer research, an additional $7 (on average) is obtained in funds for more research.

For more information on Pedal the Cause, please visit www.pedalthecause.org.
Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. February’s selection is the APA Adoption Center. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

