MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,824.19 to Autism Speaks St. Louis through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. Funds raised for the nonprofit will go towards crucial autism research, advocacy, programs, and services.

This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout March 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $42,742.42 to multiple local nonprofits.

Eighty-five cents of every dollar Autism Speaks spends is funding research, advocacy, programs, and services. Their fundraising supports people in every community by providing 24/7 access to online resources, being the primary source of information and referral, and advocating at the federal and state level. In addition, their grants to organizations working in communities around the country can have the most lasting impact on autistic people and their families.

Autism Speaks helps over 1,000 families in the St. Louis area a year. This includes families requesting financial assistance and support as well as outreach made to their Autism Response Team, an information line for the autism community.

The month of April is World Autism Month. Autism Speaks St. Louis invites the public to join their kindness movement by taking a pledge to be kind through their website and social media channels.

Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. April’s selection is Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

