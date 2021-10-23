MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. donated $3,219.00 to The Bennett Project through their monthly giveback effort, Closets for a Cause. This donation will assist the company’s mission to provide support for children with pediatric cancer and their families throughout the St. Louis region.

This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout September 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $63,195.65 to multiple local nonprofits.

This month, funds raised are going directly toward programs at The Bennett Project. Programs include direct financial assistance, annual toy, and gift card drives for kids undergoing treatment, quarterly social events for families, and birthday club membership for patients and their siblings.

Currently, the volunteer-led organization has 61 families, including 200 kids, registered in the program. They support hundreds of additional kids undergoing active treatment with their programs at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and the Cardinal Kids Cancer Center at Mercy Children’s Hospital.

Each month, a new charity is selected, and October’s selection is Artists First. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

