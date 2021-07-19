Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $3,122.66 To Safe Connections
MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,122.66 to SafeConnections through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause.
Their donation will assist the nonprofit’s mission to reduce the impact and incidence of relationship violence and sexual assault through education, crisis intervention, counseling, and support services.
This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout June 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $52,127.50 to multiple local nonprofits.
Safe Connections is committed to preventing domestic and sexual violence. The nonprofit is proud to be able to serve the St. Louis community by providing much-needed services free of charge. Their 24-hour crisis helpline is staffed by highly trained advocates and their therapy program is implemented by master-level counselors.
Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. July’s selection is TheBackStoppers. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.
ABOUT SAINT LOUIS CLOSET CO.
Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.
For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
