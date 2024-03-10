SAINT JACOB - A man from Saint Jacob has been charged with attempted sexual assault, domestic battery and more after a violent incident which was caught on a camera in the victim's bedroom, according to Madison County court documents.

Mark E. Wooley, 60, of Saint Jacob, was charged with attempted criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, domestic battery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

On or about Feb. 27-28, 2024, Wooley allegedly climbed on top of the victim and struck them in the face and ear while making comments about having sexual intercourse with them after the victim had stated they did not want to. According to a petition to deny Wooley’s pretrial release, the entire incident was caught on a camera in the victim’s bedroom.

Wooley was allegedly intoxicated and became violent after the victim refused his demand to have sex. He then climbed on top of her and during the ensuing struggle, the victim attempted to ask Siri to call 911 before Wooley demanded she give him her watch. Wooley also made comments to her including, “It’s going to be our last night together,” “It’d be a shame if it took a couple of days to find your body,” and “You probably won’t make it through the night.”

After the victim heard Wooley enter a closet she knew contained firearms, she fled to escape without shoes on and drove to the Troy Police Department, where she was interviewed. Troy police then went to the home to arrest Wooley, who had scratches on his arm from the struggle. The victim also displayed signs of injury including swelling on the right side of her face and right ear, which also reportedly had blood on it.

Wooley faces a Class 2 felony for attempted criminal sexual assault, a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint, and two Class A misdemeanors for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

