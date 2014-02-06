Charles Halbeck, D.O., recently achieved board certification in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine through the American Osteopathic College of Occupational and Preventive Medicine. He currently serves as Medical Director of the Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine at Saint Clare’s Hospital.

Dr. Halbeck has been a member of Saint Anthony’s medical staff for 25 years. After spending many years in emergency and occupational medicine, he has been with the Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine since its beginning in 2004, and has received specialized training in wound management and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO).

As part of the wound center, hyperbaric chambers are available as effective technology that supplements other wound treatment methods used by physicians. HBO therapy involves daily visits to the wound center for a period of three to four weeks, then follow-up wound care to monitor healing progress.

During HBO therapy, a patient is placed in a pressurized chamber where he or she is in a 100 percent oxygen environment. This increases the presence of oxygen within the wound and thus aids in the healing and growth of new tissue.

Three to five million Americans suffer from debilitating, painful, non-healing wounds due to diabetes or poor circulation. Examples of non-healing wounds assessed and treated in the wound center include: diabetic wounds of the lower extremity, wounds that have not healed in several weeks, venous stasis ulcers, pressure ulcers and crush injuries. In addition, the wound center staff can treat wounds caused by poor circulation or trauma.

John Lindsay, D.P.M.., a podiatrist with Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, visits the wound center weekly to help patients with adjunct health care of the feet and lower legs, a location where a majority of non-healing wounds occur. Dr. Lindsay may also perform podiatric surgery when necessary.

To schedule an appointment with the Center for Wound healing & Hyperbaric Medicine, please call 618-463-5300. A physician referral is not necessary for the wound center.

