(Alton, IL) – A familiar face to the River Bend and experienced critical care physician is now leading the Emergency Department at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Dr. Rodger Hanko has been appointed Emergency Department Medical Director, overseeing the physicians and Mission Partners providing acute care to community members in need.

Board certified in internal medicine and over 20 years of critical care experience, Dr. Hanko is part of the Schumacher Group, a physician-owned organization that partners with hospitals and acute care agencies for various services, including emergency room care.

“I’m excited about my new role with OSF Saint Anthony’s, working with physicians, Mission Partners and individuals to provide the best emergency care possible for our community,” said Dr. Hanko.

Dr. Hanko, a graduate of the University of Colorado, earned his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine. Both his internship and residency were performed at Jewish Hospital of St. Louis. He is a member of the National and Phi Beta Kappa Scholastic Honor Societies and has been recognized as an “American Top Physicians” by the Consumers’ Research Council.

He is leading a recently renovated Emergency Department that is an accredited Primary Stroke Center and provides state-of-the-art emergency medical care, 24 hours per day, seven days a week. OSF Saint Anthony’s has board certified emergency room physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses and nurse assistants, trained in pediatric advanced life support and advanced cardiac life support.

“We are blessed to have Dr. Hanko join us in our Mission,” says Sister M. Anselma, OSF Saint Anthony’s Chief Operating Officer. “He continues his commitment to the community by bringing his many years of critical care and leadership experience to the hospital’s emergency services.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s has also been acknowledged as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures in the nation for delivering outstanding patient care by The Joint Commission for the third year in a row.

For more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s and OSF Health System, visit www.sahc.org.

