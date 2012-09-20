Alton, IL – Saint Anthony’s Health Center has been named one of the nation's Top Performers on Key Quality Measures by The Joint Commission, the leading authority of health care organizations in America. Saint Anthony’s was recognized for exemplary performance in using evidenced-based clinical processes that are shown to improve care for heart attack care, surgical care and pneumonia care.

Saint Anthony’s is one of only 620 of more than 3,300 eligible US hospitals earning the distinction of Top Performer on Key Quality Measures for attaining and sustaining excellence in performance. Inclusion on the list is based on an aggregation of accountability measure data reported to The Joint Commission during the previous calendar year. For example, this year’s recognition program is based on data that were reported for 2011. The entire list can be found on The Joint Commission's website at www.jointcommission.com.

"The patient is at the center of our work," says E.J. Kuiper, President & CEO of Saint Anthony’s Health Center. "Our Mission Partners strive each and every day for the best possible outcomes for all patients.

“We are very proud of our Sisters, Mission Partners and physicians for their exceptional efforts to provide the highest level of care and are honored that they are being recognized on a national level."

To be recognized as a top performer on key quality measures an organization must meet two 95 percent performance thresholds. First they must achieve a composite performance of 95 percent or above after the results of all the accountability measures for which they report data to The Joint Commission were factored into a single score, including measures that had less than 30 eligible cases or patients. Second, they must meet or exceed a 95 percent performance target for every single accountability measure for which they report data, excluding any measures with less than 30 eligible cases or patients.

A 95 percent score means a hospital provided an evidenced-based practice 95 times out of 100 opportunities to provide the practice. Each accountability measure represents an evidence-based practice, for example, giving antibiotics one hour before surgery and giving aspirin at arrival for heart attack patients.

“We have been continually accredited by The Joint Commission over many decades and have been recommended by The Joint Commission as a best-practice hospital for our clinical care,” says Sister M. Mikela, Vice President of Patient Care Services & Mission Stewardship.

Sister Mikela says teamwork is the key. “Teamwork between all departments ensures that our patients receive the highest quality of care, treatment and services they deserve and expect.”

The list of Top Performers increased by 50 percent from its debut last year and represents 18 percent more of the eligible accredited hospitals reporting data. "When we raise the bar and provide the proper guidance and tools, hospitals have responded with excellent results,” says Mark R. Chassin, MD, FACP, MPP, MPH, president, The Joint Commission. “This capacity for continual improvement points toward a future in which quality and safety defects are dramatically reduced and high reliability is sought and achieved with regularity. Such day-to-day progress will slowly but surely transform today’s health care system into one that achieves unprecedented performance outcomes for the benefit of the patients.”

In addition to being included in The Joint Commission's "Improving America's Hospitals" annual report (http://www.jointcommission.org/annualreport.aspx), Saint Anthony’s will be recognized on The Joint Commission's Quality Check website, www.qualitycheck.org.

Saint Anthony’s Health Center is a 199-bed two-campus, independent health system sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George. In 2012, Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer – one of only six hospitals in Illinois. For more information about Saint Anthony’s Health Center, its programs or its services, please contact Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at 618-465-2264 or visit the health system’s website at www.sahc.org.

