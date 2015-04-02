ALTON – The OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation has announced the establishment of the area’s only Business Health Award program to begin in June 2015.

The Business Health Award program has been established to recognize area businesses that provide health and wellness programs for their employees. It will award their ongoing commitment to promoting healthy work environments and encouraging workers to live healthier lifestyles.

“We have two goals for the program: First, to recognize businesses that have come forward as leaders in integrating healthy lifestyle options for their employees. Secondly, we want this monthly program to allow businesses to actively encourage health and wellness in their organizations as a way to contain and even reduce their health care costs. We encourage all employers to take action,” said Lee McRaven, Development Specialist.

Article continues after sponsor message

To qualify for an award, a business must be nominated – self-nomination is allowed. Once nominated, the business owner will receive an application which will be scored on health education, supportive environments, integration of worksite wellness programs, and available health screening options.

Starting in June, the award will be given on a monthly basis to the business with the most points. Look for nomination opportunities starting in early April.

Businesses that would like to start implementing a health and wellness program within their place of employment are encouraged to inquire as well. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has a variety of health-wise options for area employers to take advantage of.

For more information on the Business Health Award, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 463-5168. To download a nomination form, click on the “Saint Anthony’s Foundation” tab at www.sahc.org.

More like this: