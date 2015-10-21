ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is inviting the community to see the newly renovated Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, Suite 205, at a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Friday, October 23, starting at 11:30 a.m. The physician offices are located adjacent to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way in Alton.

The ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. with a blessing from Father Stephen Sotiroff, Chaplain of OSF Saint Anthony’s, followed by a ribbon-cutting with the RiverBend Growth Association. Visitors can tour Suite 205 from noon to 4 p.m.; refreshments will be available following the ceremony.

“We are extremely excited about the new space for Saint Anthony’s Physician Group,” says Ajay Pathak, President of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “With a focus on transforming health care, we designed a functional, efficient space for patients and their families to improve access to high-quality primary care services.

“In addition to expanding the patient rooms, laboratory and waiting room area, the innovative design will allow our care teams of physicians, advanced practitioners and nurses to significantly enhance primary care delivery to the River Bend.”

The newly constructed suite focuses on the patient and will transform the way healthcare is provided. The additions include:

24 modernized patient exam rooms with computer workstations

State-of-the-art Electronic Health Record System

Laboratory

Private intake areas

Kiosks for self check-in, if desired

Beautiful artwork by local artists highlighting area attractions

Article continues after sponsor message

“This transformation gives us the opportunity to provide patient-focused, high-quality, team-based care,” says Pathak. “And the use of electronic health records will allow for a seamless flow of information between different health care providers.”

“These are truly exciting times for the health care industry,” said Sr. Anselma, Chief Operating Officer of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Our Sisters, physicians and Mission Partners are determined and focused on providing the best possible care to our neighbors and friends.”

Beginning November 9, the following physicians and providers will see patients in their new environment:

Edward Blair, Jr. M.D.

Kevin Boyd, D.O.

Colin Butterfield, M.D.

Michael Klein, M.D.

Priya Kumaraguru, M.D.

Courtney McFarlin, PA-C

Manju Ramchandani, M.D.

Madhu Vallala, M.D.

The primary care physicians and providers of Saint Anthony’s Physician Group are under the leadership of Dr. Edward Blair, medical director, David Wells, regional administrator, and Lauren Bowman, practice manager.

“We would like to thank the local contractors that worked on the renovation efforts,” said Pathak. “These companies are crucial to the continued economic development of the entire area.”

Area partners that worked on the project include: Helmkamp Construction Company; Kane Mechanical; Wegman Electric; Phone Masters; Picture This & More; Slayden Glass; Acoustical Ceiling Specialist; BSA Life Structures; Flooring Systems; Golterman & Sabo Acoustics; Hayden Wrecking; KJWW Engineering Consultants; PM Leach Painting; and Southern Illinois Interiors.

Valet parking will be available. For more information about the Open House or Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, please call 618-465-2264.

More like this:

Related Video: