(Alton, IL) -- Tickets are available for Saint Anthony’s 53rd Annual Snow Ball Dinner Dance, set for Saturday, November 17 at Lockhaven Country Club. This year’s black-tie optional event will be co-hosted by Dr. Philip and Debra Kannel. Sponsored by Saint Anthony’s Foundation, this year’s event features the Fabulous Motown Revue.

Dr. Kannel, an otolaryngology/ENT specialist, has been on the medical staff of Saint Anthony’s since 1983; in 2011, he joined Saint Anthony’s Physician Group. Dr. Kannel earned his medical degree from the College of Osteopathic Medicine & Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa and completed his surgical and ENT residencies at St. Louis University Hospitals. He is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology. In addition to practicing medicine, Dr. Kannel enjoys performing with his band, Ace High. His wife, Debra, has been employed with CNB Bank and Trust for 13 years as a loan officer. She is an active member of the Growth Association and Pride, Inc. The couple resides in Dorsey, Illinois. Together, they have five children and five grandchildren, and are active members of First Baptist Church of Fosterburg.

Dr. Kannel was involved in a serious accident in July of 2011, when his motorcycle was struck by a truck. He and Debra are incredibly thankful to the Saint Anthony's team and the community for prayers and support through this difficult time. After 14 surgeries and a year of recovery, Dr. Kannel works part-time with Saint Anthony's Physician Group while also pursuing his career as a rock star. Debra said, “It is our pleasure to serve as chairs for the 53rd Annual Snow Ball Dinner Dance.”

Tickets for the Snow Ball are $100 per person with a complimentary cocktail hour from

6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and a cash bar. As part of this year’s event, members of the Snow Ball Committee are offering a door prize drawing for a weekend in Chicago; Snow Ball committee members include: Monica Bristow, Rene Butler, Lindsay Spears, Ginger Diamond, Sue Fitzgerald, Barb Hinson, Earline Hopkins, Jeana Hutchinson, Deb Kasten, Mary Jo Kratschmer, Patti Kratschmer, Patty Kuiper, Erma Maloney, Margi Moore, Liz Nelson, Vi Randall, Diane Schuette, Karen Walters and Betty Wuellner.

Proceeds from this year’s Snow Ball benefit Saint Anthony’s cancer services, the area’s leader in cancer care, offering IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, clinical trials, nutritional assessments, patient navigation and family support. Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence was granted the Outstanding Achievement Award in 2012 from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. Saint Anthony’s is one of a select group of 106 currently accredited cancer programs across the United States and one of six in Illinois to receive the prestigious recognition in 2012.

Reservations for the Snow Ball can be made by calling Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5204.

