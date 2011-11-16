(Alton, IL) -- Tickets are available for Saint Anthony’s 52nd Annual Snow Ball Dinner Dance, set for this Saturday, November 19 at Lockhaven Country Club. This year’s black-tie optional event will be co-hosted by Dr. Edward & Barbara Blair and Sister M. Mikela, FSGM. Sponsored by Saint Anthony’s Foundation, this year’s event features the Chicago-based Beatles tribute band, Meet the Beetles.

Dr. Blair is a native Altonian and long-time local internal medicine physician. A founding physician of Alton Internists Associates -- now the Saint Anthony’s Physician Group – Dr. Blair attended medical school at Saint Louis University and completed his internal medicine internship and residency training at St. Mary’s Health Center in Clayton. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a General Medical Officer from 1976-78, receiving the Army Commendation Medal. His wife of 36 years, Barbara, received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Saint Louis University and is a Registered Nurse First Assistant specializing in neurosurgery at DePaul Health Center. The Blairs live in Godfrey and have two daughters who were recently married.

Sister M. Mikela, FSGM, is celebrating 25 years as a Sister of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, sponsors of Saint Anthony’s Health System. A registered nurse, Sister M. Mikela received a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Franciscan University in 1993 and a Master’s in Business Administration from Regis University in 2009. She currently serves as Vice President of Mission Stewardship and Patient Care Services, as well as Chairman of the Board for Saint Anthony’s Health Center. In addition, Sister is the President of Saint Anthony’s Foundation, a division of Saint Anthony’s Health System.

Tickets for the Snow Ball are $90 per person with a complimentary cocktail hour from

6 to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and a cash bar. As part of this year’s event, members of the Snow Ball Committee are offering a door prize drawing for a weekend in Chicago; Snow Ball committee members include: Monica Bristow, Rene Butler, Kim Carrington, Ginger Diamond, Sue Fitzgerald, Barb Hinson, Earline Hopkins, Jeana Hutchinson, Deb Kasten, Mary Jo Kratschmer, Patti Kratschmer, Patty Kuiper, Erma Maloney, Margi Moore, Liz Nelson, Vi Randall, Jan Reed, Diane Schuette, Graca Shepperson, Karen Walters and Betty Wuellner.

This year’s Snow Ball will benefit Saint Anthony’s cancer services, the area’s leader in cancer care, offering IMRT radiation therapy, chemotherapy, clinical trials, nutritional assessments and family support. With an oncology committee led by Mark Woodson, M.D., medical oncologist, Saint Anthony’s is the only cancer program in Alton to receive accreditation with commendation in seven areas by the American College of Surgeons for offering high quality cancer care. Joining Dr. Woodson on the team of cancer specialists at Saint Anthony’s Health Center are Thomas Ryan, M.D., medical oncologist, and James Piephoff, M.D., radiation oncologist.

Reservations for the Snow Ball can be made by calling Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5204.

