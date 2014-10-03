(Alton, IL) – In recognition of October as Breast Health Awareness month, Saint Anthony’s Health Center is presenting two free Lunch & Learn sessions for both the community and the Health Center staff. To register, call 618-465-2264.

Dr. Alexander Ryan, Board Certified Radiologist, will talk about Mammography: What it Means to You on Thursday, October 9 at Noon in Saint Anthony’s Perpetual Help Center.

Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, Board Certified Oncologist and Hematologist, will discuss Breast Cancer Basics: What You Need to Know on Thursday, October 16 at Noon in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building’s Auditorium.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths (after lung cancer) in women today. The American Cancer Society predicts more than 232,570 new cases will be diagnosed in 2014. The chance of dying from breast cancer is about 1 in 36. However, breast cancer death rates are going down as a result of early cancer detection and improved treatment. Right now there are more than 2.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

Saint Anthony’s Women’s Imaging Center is the only facility in the River Bend that has been designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

For information on Breast Health Services or to make an appointment for a mammogram, please call 618-474-6152.

