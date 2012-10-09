(Alton, IL) – In recognition of October as Breast Health Awareness month, Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering a variety of health educational and promotional events for the community.

“Saint Anthony’s Breast Health Month initiatives stress the importance of mammography and creates awareness of early detection and treatment options,” says Emily Albright, M.D., General & Minimally Invasive Surgeon on the medical staff at Saint Anthony’s. “For women of average risk, the American Cancer Society recommends regular mammograms starting at age 40 and continuing as long as a woman is in good health.”

Saint Anthony’s Breast Health Month activities:

October 11 & 23 -- Lunch & Learn sessions at12 Noon – free boxed lunch included. Hear from experts on breast cancer and breast health. To register: call 465-2264.

The Week of October 14-20 – Cup o’ Joe! Free coffee in commemorative pink coffee mugs for the first 1,000 customers at Joe K’s Family Restaurant at 2530 State Street, Alton.

Thursday, October 25 -- Girls Night Out! Back by popular demand, Girls Night Out offers women in the community the opportunity to get their annual mammograms, learn more about breast health issues for our team of clinicians and enjoy a night out. Complimentary cheese/wine, hand massages, make-up tips and more! Limited registration; call today for an appointment: 465-2264.

Tuesday, October 30 – Saint Anthony’s Night at Gentelin’s! Enjoy dinner at Gentelin’s on Broadway this night and Gentelin’s will donate 10 percent of its sales to Saint Anthony’s Breast Cancer Services. Commemorative wine glasses to all diners.

Wear pink each Friday to receive a special 25 percent discount in the Saint Anthony’s Gift Shop!

Each week during the month, Saint Anthony’s physicians are providing information on the Saint Anthony’s website about the importance of mammography and breast health information; the website is www.sahc.org. Individuals reading the articles may be entered into special drawings to win gift cards at area retailers.

For information on Saint Anthony’s Women’s Imaging Center Services or to make an appointment for a mammogram, please call 618-474-6152.

