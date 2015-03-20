JERSEYVILLE - For the convenience of Jersey County-area residents, three physicians from Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, Dr. Paul Loethen, Dr. Michael Bonebrake and Dr. John Lindsay, will be joining the Medical Staff at Jersey Community Hospital.

Dr. Loethen and Dr. Bonebrake, General Surgeons, will alternately see patients on the Friday of each week between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.

Dr. Lindsay, Podiatrist, will see patients every other Tuesday between the hours of 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The three specialists join fellow physicians from Saint Anthony’s Physician Group who are also members of the Jerseyville County Hospital Medical Staff: Dr. James Piephoff, Radiation Oncologist; Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, Medical Oncologist/Hematologist; and Dr. Emily Albright, General Surgeon.

All Saint Anthony’s Physician Group physicians have offices at 400 Maple Summit Road, Suite 200 in Jerseyville.

To make an appointment in the Jerseyville office for Drs. Loethen and Bonebrake, please call 618-465-9024; for an appointment with Dr. Lindsay, please call 618-463-0227.

More like this: