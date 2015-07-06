ALTON – The Stroke Club support group, hosted by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, will be meeting on July 8, at 6:15 p.m. to discuss the dangers of falling.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Unit Dining Room, 915 East Fifth Street. To register, call Pat Jackson at 618-465-4323.

The speaker will be Jordan Dietl, occupational therapist with OSF Saint Anthony’s, and the topic: Balance and Fall Prevention. The informative sessions will help participants know and identify fall hazards, as well as understand balance issues following a stroke.

According to the American Stroke Association, not only are strokes the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, they are also the leading cause of disability. The faster a stroke is recognized and treated – the greater likelihood of recovering without long term disabilities.

A victim of stroke can suffer varying levels of loss to some of their physical, speech and thinking capabilities, and may require physical and occupational therapy in order to regain their quality of life. The longer a stroke survivor is not in society, the harder it is to rejoin society again.

For more info about the Acute Rehabilitation Unit, the area’s only hospital-based, medical rehabilitation and stroke accredited program recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, please visit osfsaintanthonys.org.

