(ALTON, IL) – A four-week sports conditioning and enhancement program for athletes is set to start Tuesday, April 1 in the Sports Medicine Gym at Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 East Fifth Street. Physical Therapist Kelly Bogowith will lead the hour-long sessions each Tuesday and Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.

“This program is designed for athletes who still want to perform at optimum levels,” said Dr. Bogowith. “The goal is to help athletes improve their competitive edge by increasing speed, agility, strength, explosiveness and endurance.”

Athletes targeted for the classes include triathletes, runners and those who participate in team sports who want to take it to the next level. In addition to improving athletic performance, supervised training classes and physical therapy of this kind can reduce or prevent athletic injuries.

The fee for the four-week program is $40. To register, call (618) 463-5171.

-30-

 

