(Alton, IL) – Women who suffer from bladder weakness are encouraged to attend Bladder Matters, a free community program where area surgeons will discuss treatment options for this common health issue. The program is scheduled for Thursday, September 13 at 6 p.m. in the Perpetual Help Center conference room at Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Alan Stein, M.D., Urologist, and Tim Kisabeth, M.D., Obstetrician/Gynecologist, will provide information about loss of bladder control. It’s estimated that 10 to 12 million Americans – most of them women – suffer from a leaky bladder, an overactive bladder or some form of bladder weakness. Urinary incontinence affects 30 to 50% of women; although the rates go up with age, incontinence among young women is quite common, according to the American Urogynecologic Society.

“Many women incorrectly assume that urine leakage is a normal part of aging and one of the effects of childbirth,” says Cindy Drainer, RN, Director of Perioperative Services at Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “While the problem of urine leakage is very common, it should never be considered normal.

“Treatment options are available, from mediation and pelvic floor exercises to behavior modification and minimally invasive surgery.”

To register for the free education program, call Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at 618-465-2264.

