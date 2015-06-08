ALTON – Area residents are invited to participate in a new fitness program at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital. Designed as a low intensity, stretching program, the Fit and Flexible program may benefit people with fibromyalgia or mild back problems.

The 6-week program meets weekly on Mondays at 6:15 p.m., and starts on June 15. Cost of the program is $15, and classes will be held at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building in the Occupational Therapy Balance Center at 815 East Fifth Street.

The class emphasizes low intensity, gentle stretching and relaxation exercises for anyone interested in a gentle workout, but is uncomfortable in a traditional exercise class setting.

Participants should bring their own mat, and must be able to move to the floor and back up without assistance.

Registration is limited. For more information or to register, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s at 618-465-2264.

