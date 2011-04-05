(Alton, IL) - - Area residents interested in kicking the habit can attend a free smoking cessation course sponsored by Saint Anthony's Health Center, starting on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m., in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building, 815 East Fifth Street, Alton.

If you or a loved one has decided to quit smoking or using some form of nicotine, this class will help you to permanently kick the habit. Using the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking curriculum, the eight week program includes such topics as: motivation to quit, quitting, recovery and support, stress management, weight control and relapse prevention.

During the first session of the smoking cessation classes, the participants learn more about the effects of smoking. Participants review their own personal commitment and readiness to quit smoking and reduce the hesitation towards quitting. The first week also gives participants hope and belief that quitting is an obtainable goal.

Weeks two through seven focus on lifestyle changes, relaxation, and exercise and weight management. These weeks help each participant adjust to a new life that does not involve smoking; they learn how to handle cravings through various coping strategies. The final week is a celebration of kicking the habit.

To register or for more information, please call 465-2264.

