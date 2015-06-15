ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be presenting two free Lunch & Learn sessions to help people identify and manage anxiety. A free box lunch and refreshments will be provided. To register, call 618-465-2264.

The Lunch & Learns will be offered at noon, Wednesday, June 17 in the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building’s Auditorium; and noon, Wednesday, June 24 in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Perpetual Help Center.

The presenter will be Mike Homan, a licensed clinical social worker with OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services, and the topic: How to Identify and Manage Anxiety. The informative sessions will help participants understand how to handle the effects of stress through proven management techniques.

“We all experience anxiety from time to time, but long-term anxiety can have an adverse impact on your quality of life,” Homan said.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), about 40 million American adults have some type of anxiety disorder every year.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services provides confidential counseling to help those facing a personal crisis, life change, family issue, depression, anxiety or other mental health, behavioral or substance abuse issue. Individual, family and couples therapy options are available for adults, seniors, adolescents and children, ages 6 and older. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 618-474-6240. All calls are confidential.

