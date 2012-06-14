(Alton, IL) -- Area residents who may be suffering from joint pain or discomfort are invited to receive free knee and shoulder screenings on Tuesday, June 26, with appointments starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Outpatient Rehab Services at Saint Clare’s Professional Building, 815 East Fifth Street.

Saint Anthony’s professional rehabilitation staff will assess joint pain, answer questions about activity and exercise, and if needed, recommend options for further diagnosis or treatment in collaboration with each individual’s physician.

Article continues after sponsor message

Screenings are by appointment only and space is limited. To schedule an appointment, please call 618-465-2264.