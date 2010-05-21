(Alton, IL) - - Area residents are able to receive free health screenings on Wednesday, May 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Walmart SuperCenter, located at 1316 South State Street in Jerseyville.

Sponsored by Saint Anthony's Health Center, this free community health program will offer cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure screenings inside the Mobile Health Unit from Lewis and Clark Community College. John Lindsay, D.P.M., area podiatrist, will also be offering free foot screenings.

"Health screenings are an excellent way to evaluate your risk factors so that you can make lifestyle changes to reduce your risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes," said Tammy Stilwell, R.N., Community Outreach Educator. "By focusing on prevention, you can have a major impact on your health."

For more information or to register for an appointment, please call 465-2264.

Saint Anthony's Health Center is a 192-bed health care organization with dual campuses-Saint Anthony's Hospital and Saint Clare's Hospital-encompassing specialized inpatient and outpatient services. With over 150 physicians on its Medical Staff, Saint Anthony's Health Center offers a free physician referral service for the community: 463-1234.

