(Alton, IL) -- In recognition of National Diabetes Month, Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering free cholesterol and glucose screenings at its annual Diabetes Fair, scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the Auditorium of Saint Clare’s Professional Building, 815 East Fifth Street.

In addition to the free screenings, health care professionals will provide information on caring for diabetic wounds and local resources for diabetes care. John Lindsay, D.P.M., Podiatrist, will speak on common foot problems in individuals with diabetes, plus wound prevention tips.

Selina Mantanona, Physical Therapist with Saint Anthony’s, will demonstrate exercises to help maintain strength and mobility for people with diabetes. She will also provide a home exercise program for foot health and circulation.

Diabetic foot care requires that individuals inspect their feet carefully every day, using a mirror if necessary to check every square inch – top, bottom, sides and between the toes – looking for cuts, blisters, bruises, red spots, swelling, infected toenails or any other injury.

To register for this free event, please call 618-465-2264.

