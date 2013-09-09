If you or a loved one experiences dizziness or frequent falls, be sure to register for an upcoming balance screening on Wednesday, September 25 in the Auditorium of Saint Clare’s Professional Building at 815 East Fifth Street. Saint Anthony’s therapists will be on hand to provide the free balance screenings, beginning at 10 a.m.

To make an appointment for the screening, call 618-465-2264.

It is estimated that nearly 50 percent of people age 65 and over experience falls, with the majority experiencing repeated falls. “Falls are the leading cause of injury in older adults,” said Kelly Bogowith, PT, DPT, CSCS, Clinical Lead Therapist. “Deterioration of one’s balance is a major cause for falls. Balance screenings can be helpful to determine risk factors for falling.”

The risk for falls increases if a person has muscle weakness, a history of falls, suffers from chronic illnesses or has been hospitalized with an acute illness, has foot or vision problems, or is on multiple medications.

In a study published in Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association, women stroke survivors who reported difficulty maintaining their balance while dressing were seven times more likely to fall than women who didn’t report balance problems.

In addition, overall balance problems, dizziness or a “spinning” sensation as the result of stroke were associated with a five-fold increase in risk of falls. People with balance problems often benefit from physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Individuals who have a fear of falling or who experience vertigo and unsteadiness are encouraged to attend. Saint Anthony’s therapy professionals will help identify and modify risk factors for falls, such as strength and balance challenges, home hazards and health-related issues.

Some home safety items to check:

Are throw rugs eliminated or fastened down?

Are all electrical cords out of the pathway and not under rugs or carpets?

Are non-slip mats placed in bathtubs and showers?

Is there a raised toilet seat installed?

Are there banisters or railings along stairways?

Are stairways, pathways, and bathrooms well lit?

Are stairs, halls, and doorways free of clutter?

Are all steps and sidewalks clear of tools, toys, and other articles?

