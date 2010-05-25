Area residents will be able to attend Community Family and Friend CPR training classes at reduced rates on Tuesday, June 1, at 12:30 p.m., and on Thursday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m., at the Saint Clare's Professional Building, sponsored by Saint Anthony's Health Center and the American Heart Association.

In recognition of National CPR Awareness Week on June 1-7, this class will teach individuals how to help save someone in a life-threatening situation. Adult/child and infant CPR and foreign body airway obstruction will also be taught. The reduced cost for the training is $10; regular fee for the class is $25 per person.

According to the American Heart Association, sudden cardiac arrest can strike anyone, anywhere and a victim's survival depends on the people around them. More than 92 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the home die from it.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Training more people to perform CPR increases survival by enabling more bystanders to handle an emergency," said Nancy Blair, R.N, Training Center Coordinator. "CPR training is critical to saving lives."

For more information or to register, please call 465-2264.

Saint Anthony's Health Center is a 192-bed health care organization with dual campuses-Saint Anthony's Hospital and Saint Clare's Hospital- encompassing specialized inpatient and outpatient services. With over 150 physicians on its Medical Staff, Saint Anthony's Health Center offers a free physician referral service for the community: 463-1234.

More like this: