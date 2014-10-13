(Alton, IL) – The next Childbirth Preparation/Fast Track class at Saint Anthony’s Health Center is set for Saturday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The class will offer expecting parents information about the stages of labor and delivery, as well as breathing and relaxation techniques.

This one-day session is designed for those couples who cannot attend regular evening classes. Accelerated Lamaze International (ASPO) curriculum is followed. Participants need to register for separate C-section/Anesthesia, Breastfeeding and Infant Care classes.

Expectant moms are encouraged to take this class in their last trimester. Register early by calling 465-BABY (465-2229); class size is limited. Classes are free of charge to those delivering their babies at Saint Anthony’s Women’s Pavilion.

The next Childbirth Preparation/Fast Track class is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Saint Anthony’s.

In addition to the Childbirth Preparation classes, a Breastfeeding class is being offered on Monday, December 1, at 7 p.m. at Saint Anthony’s to help expecting mothers how they can better prepare for successful breastfeeding. This class will discuss initiation of breastfeeding after delivery, starting with skin-to-skin and latch-on, as well as what to expect during the early days of breastfeeding. It is advised that expecting mothers register for the class one or two months prior to their estimated due dates.

Saint Anthony’s Women’s Pavilion offers a number of prenatal education opportunities:

Childbirth Preparation 5-week Course

Childbirth Fast Track (Saturday)

Childbirth Refresher

C-Section/Anesthesia Class

Breastfeeding class

Infant Care class

Classes meet in the Perpetual Help Center on the First Floor of Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton. Parking is available in the parking lot near the front entrance. A tour of the Women's Pavilion is included in Childbirth Preparation Classes.

For information about the Women’s Pavilion or to schedule a tour, call 618-465-BABY (465-2229).

