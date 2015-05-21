Saint Anthony’s honors area EMS workers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - In honor of EMS Week, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recognized and thanked local Emergency Medical Service providers for their service and dedication to the community with a hearty buffet breakfast event. Pictured are members of the Alton Fire Department and Lifestar Ambulance Service going incognito for the Fun Pix photo booth! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip