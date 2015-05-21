Saint Anthony’s honors area EMS workers
May 21, 2015 9:39 AM
ALTON - In honor of EMS Week, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center recognized and thanked local Emergency Medical Service providers for their service and dedication to the community with a hearty buffet breakfast event. Pictured are members of the Alton Fire Department and Lifestar Ambulance Service going incognito for the Fun Pix photo booth!
