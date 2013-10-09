In recognition of October as Breast Health Awareness Month, Saint Anthony’s Health Center is holding its third annual Girls Night Out event Thursday, October 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Back by popular demand, Girls Night Out offers women in the community the opportunity to obtain their annual mammograms, learn more about breast health issues from Saint Anthony’s team of clinicians and enjoy a night out. Featuring complimentary wine and cheese, the event also offers hand and chair massages by Body Restoration Spa as well as make-up tips from Lancôme.

Article continues after sponsor message

Insurance will be billed or women can take advantage of a cash-reduced price of $99; radiologist reading fee is billed separately. Women over the age of 40 do not need a physician’s order for their annual mammograms.

Women attending Girls Night Out will have a chance to win tickets to an upcoming production at The Fabulous Fox!

Registration is limited; call today for an appointment: 618-465-2264.

More like this: