Golfers participating in the 13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament for Saint Anthony’s Foundation on Monday, June 3 will meet St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Red Schoendienst, who will once again donate his time to make strategic putts for teams. The fundraiser will be held at Lockhaven Country Club with a 12:45 p.m. shotgun start, led by Fredbird and his Team Fredbird cheerleaders.

Proceeds from the golf tournament benefit Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence.

Article continues after sponsor message

The golf tournament is co-chaired by two board members of Saint Anthony’s Foundation: Monica Bristow, President of the River Bend Growth Association, and Liz Nelson, community volunteer. Several Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, sponsors of Saint Anthony’s Health Center, are on hand to greet golfers.

Additional activities of the tournament include “Margaritaville” on the course and a silent auction during dinner, as well as cash prizes for the first, second and third place teams in three flights. Major sponsors for the event, to date: Wells Fargo; Acropolis Technology Group; Thompson Coburn; E.J. & Patty Kuiper; J. Thomas Long & Vern Van Hoy; Legatus; Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery; Conifer Health Consultants; Crothall Healthcare; Wegman Electric; Kane Mechanical; Lewis & Clark Community College; and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale; Bill & Pat Kessler; BKD; Werts Welding and Tank Service.

To register for golf, or for sponsorship information, please call Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5204.

More like this: