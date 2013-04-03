(ALTON, IL) – Saint Anthony’s Sleep Center has expanded and relocated to Saint Clare’s Professional Building at 815 East Fifth Street. As part of the move, Saint Anthony’s is partnering with Clayton Sleep Institute, a leading independent organization dedicated to sleep medicine and healthy sleep.

“We are excited about bringing the physicians and sleep experts from Clayton Sleep Institute to Alton,” says Sister M. Mikela, Vice President of Patient Care Services. “Individuals who are sleep deprived now have an opportunity to improve their sleep and change their quality of life.”

The new Sleep Center is located in the Suite 308 of Saint Clare’s Professional Building. With new sleep technology in place at the remodeled facility, individuals suffering from various sleep disorders will find comfort in the specially designed sleep rooms that allow doctors and technicians to measure the quantity and quality of a person’s sleep.

Sleep studies consist of an overnight stay in which the patient is monitored by a sleep technologist. The study examines over 20 separate functions to help identify the reason for or cause of a person’s poor quality sleep or sleep disorder, including EEG, EKG, respiratory effort, respiratory air flow, obstruction of air flow, oxygen saturation, limb movement and stages of sleep. A specially trained physician from Clayton Sleep Institute evaluates the results of the test and recommends treatment options.

“We know so much more now about how sleep affects our overall health and especially its connection to conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac problems,” says Sister Mikela.

To help underwrite the cost of the Sleep Center, a special fundraising project that honors members of the military has been launched by Saint Anthony’s Foundation. Recognition of military heroes will be featured on special signage in the Sleep Center; various levels of sponsorships are available. Call Karen Massalone-Walters in the Foundation office for details, 618-463-5262.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, the connection between sleep apnea and heart disease is evolving very rapidly. People with cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure, heart failure and stroke have a high prevalence of sleep apnea. Whether sleep apnea actually causes heart disease is still unclear, but we do know that if you have sleep apnea today, the chance that you will develop hypertension in the future increases significantly.

Day, evening and weekend sleep studies are available through the Sleep Center. For more information, please call 618-474-6025.

Saint Anthony’s new Sleep Center located in the Saint Clare’s Professional Building at 815 East Fifth Street offers a home-like and peaceful environment, thanks to the generosity of (from left) Ed and Sue Benz of New Frontiers Home Furnishings and the volunteer design efforts of Jeannine Kelly, a Board Member of Saint Anthony’s Foundation and Director of Risk Management with Alton Steel, Inc., pictured here in the lounge area of the Sleep Center with Sister M. Mikela, VP of Patient Care Services. In partnership with the Clayton Sleep Institute, the Sleep Center opened at Saint Clare’s on April 1. For more information on the Sleep Center, call 474-6025.

