ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center earned an A in an elite national ratings program from independent hospital watchdog The Leapfrog Group – the only hospital in the River Bend to be recognized by the Leapfrog group with an A rating.

The Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating for patient safety, compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading patient safety experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group. The first and only hospital safety rating to be peer-reviewed in the Journal of Patient Safety, the Hospital Safety Score is free to the public and designed to give consumers information they can use to protect themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay. Hospitals are given grades of A, B, C, D and F based on their rates of errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

“At OSF Saint Anthony’s, we support a culture of safety and collaboration between our patients, physicians and clinicians,” says Ajay Pathak, president. “We have an incredible interdisciplinary team who strive everyday to earn the faith and trust of our community.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s physicians and Mission Partners remain committed to best practice and support each other in the pursuit of excellence.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s has also been acknowledged by The Joint Commission, the nation’s leading authority on healthcare organizations, as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures in the nation for delivering outstanding patient care.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, which administers the Hospital Safety Score, adds: “OSF Saint Anthony’s A grade is a powerful reminder of its commitment to putting patient safety above all else, and we are pleased to recognize the persistent efforts of your clinicians and staff to protect your patients.

“Our families, neighbors, colleagues and friends deserve a hospital that will pull out all the stops to keep them safe, and we urge OSF Saint Anthony’s and all other A hospitals to preserve and renew your commitment to safety year after year.”

Developed under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel, the Hospital Safety Score uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single A, B, C, D, or F score, representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. More than 2,500 U.S. general hospitals were assigned scores in October 2015, with 773 hospitals receiving an A grade. The Hospital Safety Score is fully transparent, offering a full analysis of the data and methodology used in determining grades on the website. Patients can also review their hospital’s past safety performance alongside its current grade on the Hospital Safety Score site, allowing them to determine which local hospitals have the best track record in patient safety and which have demonstrated consistent improvement.

To see OSF Saint Anthony’s full score, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients and loved ones visiting the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetyscore.org or follow The Hospital Safety Score on Twitter or Facebook. Consumers can also download the free Hospital Safety Score mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. Hospital Safety Score, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Founded in 1925, OSF Saint Anthony's is a member of OSF HealthCare, an integrated health system owned and operated by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. The 203-bed health system operates two campuses – OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center and OSF Saint Clare's Hospital. The Health Center, recognized by The Joint Commission as a Top Provider for Key Quality Measures, is home to advanced cancer, stroke and heart technology, nationally-certified rehabilitative services, advanced surgical services, the area's premier wound center and an emergency room where health care professionals are committed to treating patients immediately, with the greatest care and love in a community that celebrates the Gift of Life.

For more information, visit osfsaintanthonys.org or call (618) 465-2264.

