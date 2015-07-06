ALTON – The OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation has announced Senior Services Plus (SSP) as the inaugural winner of the Business Health Award.

The Business Health Award program was established by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation to recognize area businesses that provide health and wellness programs for their employees, and awards their ongoing commitment to promoting healthy work environments and encouraging workers to live healthier lifestyles.

“Employee wellness is a vital component in our ability to provide quality service to the community,” said John Becker, Executive Director of Senior Services Plus. “Our Wellness Programs are free to our employees, but I’m a little partial to our Nutritional Program; I’ve lost 35 pounds.”

To qualify for the monthly award, a business must be nominated – self-nomination is allowed. Once nominated, the business receives an application which is scored on health education, supportive environments, integration of worksite wellness programs, and available health screening options.

“It is an honor to present the Business Health Award to Senior Services Plus, an organization that not only takes care of its employees but also plays a vital role in the overall health of our community,” said Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “Our goal for the program is to raise the level of health and wellness throughout the River Bend. And if more businesses follow SSP’s model, as a community, we'll all win.”

According to Becker, SSP’s goal is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. Over the last 42 years, SSP has provided a diverse array of health, nutrition, education and recreational services in a six county Illinois region.

SSP’s health awareness programs consist of health and education seminars, a 5k run club training program, 14 wellness classes offered 50 times per week, nutritional programs and a gym. The gym, which is open to all ages, features commercial weight and cardio exercise equipment and personal training. Memberships are affordable, $150 ages 16 to54 and $100 55+, for more information on SSP’s health programs or gym membership, call 618-465-3298.

Businesses that would like to start implementing a health and wellness program within their place of employment are encouraged to inquire as well. OSF Saint Anthony’s has a variety of health-wise options available for area employers.

For more information on the Business Health Award, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 463-5168. To download a nomination form, go to osfhealthcarefoundation.org/Alton.

