ALTON - Just in time for Valentine’s Day! OSF Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary is sponsoring a jewelry sale – and all items are $5!

Stop by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Cafeteria located at #1 Saint Anthony’s Way on Thursday, February 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; or on Friday, February 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please call 465-4532.

