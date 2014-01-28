Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary Holds $5 Jewelry Sale
January 28, 2014 1:50 PM
Just in time for Valentine’s Day! Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary is sponsoring a jewelry sale – and all items are $5!
Stop by Saint Clare’s Hospital at 915 East Fifth Street on Monday, February 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by Saint Anthony’s Health Center at #1 Saint Anthony’s Way on Tuesday, February 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, please call 465-4532.
