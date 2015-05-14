ALTON – For the 15th straight year, St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Red Schoendienst will welcome golfers to the OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, set for Monday, June 8 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Another Cardinals baseball favorite, Fredbird, will also make an appearance prior to the shotgun start of 12:45 p.m.

“We are grateful for the years of support from Wells Fargo, Red and the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Lee McRaven, development specialist at OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation. “Their dedication has made this tournament one of the areas premier events and it supports a great cause.”

The tournament is co-chaired by two committee members of OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation: Monica Bristow, president of the River Bend Growth Association, and Liz Nelson, community volunteer. Several Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George will be on hand to greet golfers.

Wells Fargo Advisors returns as the Title Sponsor for the fundraiser, which benefits Cancer Services at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Since 2001, the event has raised over $800,000 for the cancer program.

Several additional sponsorship levels are available, ranging from $200 to $10,000, according to McRaven. Cash prizes are awarded in three flights for first, second and third place teams. Golfer fees are $185 per person, which includes lunch and dinner.

Major sponsors, to date, include: Helmkamp Construction Co., Acropolis Technology Group, Kane Mechanical, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Wegman Electric.

Special hole-in-one holes include a $10,000 cash prize sponsored by Carrollton Bank and a Ford Escape lease sponsored by Roberts Motors. Also featured at the event: A silent auction of gift baskets donated by OSF Saint Anthony’s Mission Partners, plus the “Eat Your Heart Out” basket – a chance to win over $500 in gift cards to area restaurants.

To register for golf, or for sponsorship information, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 618-463-5168.

