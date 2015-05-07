ALTON - A construction project estimated at $2.7 million started this week on the campus of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center to help support the transformation of the delivery of primary care services for area residents.

Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, a locally-based multispecialty physician group of 25 physicians, specialists and advanced practice clinicians, is undergoing total renovation of its primary care space to make way for a patient centric environment with an expanded care team, as part of a new national care model to meet the health and wellness needs of patients.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and Saint Anthony’s Physician Group continue to be committed to providing the highest quality health care to our patients,” said Sister M. Anselma, Chief Operating Officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s. “The newly renovated primary care offices in the Medical Office Building will enable us to better serve our patient population with improved flow, expanded examination rooms and outpatient laboratory, as well as the addition of state-of-the-art technology for patients’ health records.

The primary care offices are located in Suite 205 of OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, adjacent to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Local contractor Helmkamp Construction is the construction manager for the project, which is expected to be completed later this fall.

While workers perform demolition of the current space, physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and staff have been re-located to various areas during this transition:

Ed Blair (Internal Medicine), Dr. Manju Ramchandani (Family Practice) and Billie Vincent (Nurse Practitioner) are now in Suite 300 of OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building;

Michael Klein (Family Practice), Courtney McFarlin (Physician Assistant) and Monika Buckley (Physician Assistant) are in Suite 101 of OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building;

Colin Butterfield (Internal Medicine), Dr. Kevin Boyd (Family Practice) and Dr. Priya Kumaraguru (Family Practice) have moved to the Ground Floor of OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital at 915 East Fifth Street – in the former Occupational Health Department space.

John Lindsay (Podiatry) is on the Third Floor of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center;

Romila Aslam (Rheumatology) has moved to Suite 305 of OSF Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building.

Outpatient laboratory services are available at both OSF Saint Anthony’s and OSF Saint Clare’s during the renovation.

“Patients who have appointments with our primary care providers have received or will be receiving letters with further instructions. Reminder phone calls about the temporary offices will be made prior to each patient’s appointment,” said Sister M. Anselma.

In addition to a new 11,000 square foot suite configuration with bright rooms, equipment and furnishings, Saint Anthony’s Physician Group will be wired with Epic, a nationally recognized electronic health record system that connects a patient’s record in the physician office to a patient’s record at the hospital.

“Patients and physicians will see the benefits of having a single patient record for all points of care, with hard-to-find information a thing of the past,” Sister M. Anselma added. “Test results and notes during a patient’s visit to the hospital, doctor’s visit or laboratory are consolidated and coordinated in one secure record.” Sister M. Anselma said that this team-based and collaborative approach will result in a more efficient and functional workflow for staff while, at the same time, ensure continued respect and dignity for patients.

Computer workstations will be featured in each exam room, allowing the physician easy access to a patient’s chart. Patients of Saint Anthony’s Physician Group and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will also have access to their health records through MyHealth, a free patient portal within the Epic system. With MyHealth, patients can securely access the Internet to view portions of their medical record, such as test and lab results, prescription renewal and more.

A new self-service check-in kiosk will be featured, where patients to Saint Anthony’s Physician Group can check-in prior to their appointment; face-to-face registration will continue to be available.

“Together, the advanced technology and beautiful new physician office environment will help us transform primary care to be more team-oriented, improving the quality of care and entire patient experience,” Sister M. Anselma said.

For more information about the primary care physicians with Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, please call 618-462-2222.

